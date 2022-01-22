‘Determined and disciplined mindset helped me prevail’

–says top regional CSEC student Zaynab Shaffie

PREPARING for an examination, especially one that can alter your future career and plans, can be stressful. However, it could be double the anxiety and nervousness, if it is written during a global pandemic.

For 16-year-old Queen’s College student Zaynab Shaffie, preparing for the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination was not an easy task. When she received her outstanding results, she was, in fact, surprised that she had obtained 18 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos.

An even bigger surprise was in store for Shaffie, as she recently learnt that she was named the overall outstanding student by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

“When I got it [the results] I was extremely elated, but then at the same I was in a state of befuddlement, because I actually did that… I was perplexed because I didn’t expect it,” the teen said.

She emphasised that the preparation process was no walk in the park, since she had encountered some difficulty adjusting to the new mode of learning, like many children across the world.

“Everybody was trying to adjust to this new mode of learning, and it wasn’t like the same, of course. And I feel like we just comprehend a lot more when we are actually in the classroom, and that put everybody off track a little,” Zaynab said, adding: “With regard to studying, that part was a bit ‘iffy’ because some of the resources were psychical, and then you had some of them being Online, and it was hard to make it work together.”

She noted that her anxieties and fears of the pandemic were further heightened when it was announced that students would have to return to the normal face-to-face classes.

“You never know when you could contract the virus; you can contract it leaving your home or returning home, while you’re at school, and, of course, that could have affected your ability to write the exams,” Zaynab said.

Despite her worries, she managed to prevail, with a determined and disciplined mindset.

The most important aspect for her was managing her time, she said. “I think balance is very important. When we have examination, we tend to go over the top and really push ourselves; we can have a lot of late nights, and being sleep-deprived, and what’s not.”

Her advice to her peers is that when preparing for an examination, persons should not overwork themselves but should rather create a balance to manage their health, life and academics.

“I think it’s very important to take some time back for yourself; this is something for the long-run, and you don’t want to damage your health, and then you are going to regret it later,” Zaynab said, adding:

“It is important to take care of yourself, and it’s also important to chase your goals. So, you just have to have some sort of balance in between.”

The teen noted that she is not the only winner in this achievement, since she had many great motivators and teachers to guide her.

“Firstly, of course, I owe my gratitude to Allah, for He made this all possible. I’d also like to thank my parents, albeit, the absence of my dad due to his passing; my grandparents, aunt, and uncle,” she said, adding: “I am indebted to all of the teachers who have imparted knowledge to me, and as they are too numerous to name, I’ll just mention a few: Mr. Yamin, Sir Mohan, Sir Chabbilall, Mr. Hardyall, Ms. Benn, Ms. Cave and Miss Sally.”

She also used the opportunity to thank her fellow students and friends who were extremely supportive.

Meanwhile, Zaynab indicated that her next step will be to continue her academic pursuits. The teen stated that she will be returning to the classroom to pursue Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) studies, and later a tertiary education at an overseas university.