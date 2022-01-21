News Archives
Jagnanan of Wakenaam is region’s top business student 
Naresh Jagnanan
Naresh Jagnanan

THE pandemic has not stopped 17-year-old Naresh Jagnanan of Belle Plaine, Region Three from excelling at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The former Essequibo Islands Secondary student has emerged as the region’s top business student at the 2021 sitting of the CSEC examinations.

The youngest child of his parents, he has made Wakenaam proud. The young man, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, credited his success to late night studies and extra lessons.

Jagnanan wrote 11 subjects at the 2021 sitting of the CSEC examinations and obtained 11 grade ones. Of the Guyanese students who topped the region at the CSEC examinations, he was the only one who hails from outside of Georgetown.

Jagnanan is doing accounting courses at the Cacique Accounting College and will be enrolling at the University of Guyana the next semester. He is a recipient of a scholarship from the Ministry of Education to further his studies at the University of Guyana.

Leading up to examinations, he said that poor Internet connectivity coupled with frequent power outages dimmed his spirit. However, he remained focused and put in extra hours of study.

During this challenging time, he received support from his parents and teachers of the Essequibo Island Secondary School. At times, he said, he felt like giving up but then he reminded himself of what he wanted in the future.

He is advising students who will be sitting the upcoming CSEC examinations to stay focused and maintain a balance between studies and extra-curricular activities.

