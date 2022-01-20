QC students top region at 2021 CSEC, CAPE

TWO Queen’s College students have won the outstanding overall award for their outstanding performance at the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

This announcement was made, on Wednesday, by Education Minister, Priya Manickchand via a Facebook post where she also stated that Guyana secured four of the nine CSEC regional awards established by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The country has been recognised for outstanding performances in Business, Humanities, History and Technical Vocational education.

Samuel Haynes, a resident of Buxton, East Coast Demerara was named the Caribbean’s most outstanding CAPE student for securing nine Grade Ones.

The Guyana Chronicle had spoken to Haynes in November 2021, at the Ministry of Education’s announcement of results.

Haynes, in his comments, had said that although his exam preparations were no walk in the park, he was determined to not let the stresses that were brought on by the pandemic deter him from the goals he was hoping to achieve.

Haynes had stated that he hopes to pursue a career in orthodontics, and will soon commence studies, which will lead him to the career path he has chosen for himself.

Meanwhile, Zaynab Shaffie was named the overall outstanding student at the CSEC level with 18 Grade Ones and two Grade Two.

The Industry, East Coast Demerara resident had also spoken to this publication back in 2021. She had said that despite the many challenges that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with support from her friends and family, she was able to emerge successful.

Crystal Benjamin of The Bishops’ High School took third place in the 2021 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) CAPE Accounting Awards and Abdul Subhan of the St. Stanislaus College won the top prize in 2021 CAPE History.

At the CSEC level, Roshni Samaroo of Queen’s College won the top Humanities award, Naresh Jagnanan of the Essequibo Islands Secondary School won the top Business award, and Sarena Razak of Queen’s College won the top Technical Vocational Education award.

Riley Nurse of Queen’s College and Saalih Rahim of the I.S.A Islamic School were recipients, among other Caribbean students, of the 2021 ACCA CSEC Accounting Awards.