Pomeroon man dies after being hit by boat propellor

A TWENTY-THREE-year old man of Upper Pomeroon in Region Two, tragically lost his life on Tuesday night in a boat accident at Port Kaituma, Region One.

Dead is Clive Persaud called “Boyo” and “Putagee.”

Guyana Chronicle understands that the young man was visiting Port Kaituma at the time of the accident. He was said to be sitting at the back of the boat when the propeller of the engine flew out and hit him in his head.

He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he succumbed.

He was the only son for his parents and was described as a loving person. His friends expressed their condolences on his Facebook page.