Jones ‘gives way’ for Jordan

PEOPLE’S National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) Executive, Christopher Jones, has stepped aside, allowing for the “young, fresh and vibrant” Vinceroy Jordan to become Vice-Chairman of the party.

Jones and Jordon had received equal amount of votes for the post of Vice-Chair at the party’s 21st Biennial Delegates Congress.

Jones, who serves as Opposition Chief Whip, said he arrived at the decision after he considered and discussed at length, a way forward with the leadership of the party.

“The membership, at the last Congress, expressed their confidence in both of our abilities to serve the party in said position, but in view of the current circumstances, I see it fit to make way for young, fresh and vibrant leaders, like Mr. Jordan, to take the PNC/R into the future.

“I have advised the party’s leadership of my intention to step aside and allow Mr. Jordan to serve as the party’s Vice-Chairperson. I am confident in Mr. Jordan’s ability to further advance the party’s development agenda,” said Jones in a statement.

He also expressed confidence in Jordan’s ability to serve the party well in this position and to bring fresh ideas and perspective to the leadership.

“I look forward to working with him and by extension the full complement of the Executive, as we move towards the development, advancement and upliftment of our party’s base and the Guyanese people.

“I remain a member of the party’s Central Executive Committee having won the second highest votes and will continue to function as an Executive member of the mighty PNCR,” said Jones.