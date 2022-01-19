News Archives
Mother pleads for safe return of 10-year-old son
Ten-year-old Andrew Gomes
DISTRAUGHT mother, Anita Devi Gomes has issued a call for the safe return of her 10-year-old son, who has been missing since Sunday.

Gomes, 27, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice, told the Guyana Chronicle that her son, Andrew Gomes, left home around 08:00 hrs with the intention of returning two bottles to a nearby shop.

Anita said it was raining, so she advised her son to wait until it stopped before going on the road, and then proceeded to take a shower.

After recognising that a lot of time had elapsed and the child had not returned, she went out to look for him.

“When I finish bathe like around 8 o’clock Sunday morning, I didn’t see he, and I started calling out, but he was not there. So we continue to search, but could not find him anywhere,” the distraught mother said.
Anita said she subsequently made a report to a police station the said afternoon, and went back on Monday morning after searching the entire night.

Upon her return to the station, she said that the police paid her little attention, since the lad had left before and was found in Skeldon.
She related that her son grew up with his grandparents in Skeldon, and after their death, he began living with her about a year ago.

Anita said that a week ago, her son left home and went to relatives in Skeldon without her consent or knowledge, but she was relieved to know where he was, then, unlike the current situation.
After receiving no positive word from relatives or friends who he might have possibly gone to, the family is now fearful.

Andrew, a student of the Tain Primary School, was last seen wearing a brown short pants and a grey teeshirt. Anyone with information is asked to make contact with his mother on 668-5505, or the nearest police station.

