Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge 

A 46-year-old West La Penitence, Georgetown resident, on Monday, pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge and was remanded to prison pending a probation report.

Haydock Archibald appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacus-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and admitted that, on January 14, 2022, at Norton Street, he had 134 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The unrepresented man pleaded. He then asked the court for leniency since he did not waste the court’s time.

He was subsequently remanded to prison until February 7, 2022,for sentencing pending a probation report.

According to reports, on the day in question, ranks attached to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) acting on a ‘tip-off’ went to Norton Street. On arrival at the location, the ranks saw Archibald sitting in front of an unfenced yard and was acting in a suspicious manner.

The ranks approached him and conducted a search on his person. Although nothing was found in his possession, Archibald took the ranks to a nearby empty lot and handed over a quantity of ziplock bags, which contained the cannabis.

Under caution, Archibald told the ranks, “ Is Yankee I does sell weed for.” He was arrested and later charged for the offence.