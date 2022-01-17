Six-year-old, three-month-old among latest COVID-19 deaths

A THREE-MONTH-OLD baby girl and a six-year-old girl are among nine more persons who have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,095, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The latest fatalities are four persons from Region Three: a 72-year-old fully vaccinated woman who died on January 1; a 70-year-old unvaccinated man who died on January 7; a 63-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown and died on January 9; and a six-year-old girl who died on January 10.

Four additional fatalities were recorded in Region Four. These are a three-month-old baby girl who died on January 14; a 62-year-old fully vaccinated man who died on January 15; a 49-year-old fully vaccinated man who died on January 15; and a fully vaccinated 61-year-old man who died on January 16.

The other fatality was a 45-year-old woman from Region Six, who died on January 15.

There are currently 10,580 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 1,082 new cases within a 24-hour period. These newly confirmed cases were recorded in all 10 administrative regions.

Region Four accounted for 670 of the new cases; Region One recorded five new cases; Region Two recorded 14; Region Three, 193 ; Region Five, 37; Region Six, 38; Region Seven, 10; Region Eight , eight and Regions Nine and 10 recorded 67 and 40 cases, respectively.

The country has now recorded a total of 51,203 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 12 persons are at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 164 are in institutional isolation; 10,339 are in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until January 31, 2022. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew is 12:00hrs to 04:00hrs.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.