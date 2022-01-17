Authorities launch investigation into infant’s death

REGION Six Health authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a four month old at the Skeldon Hospital last Friday.

The infant died while receiving medical attention.

Grandmother of the infant, Kamlawattie Radreeks, 38, of Crabwood Creek, East Berbice, Corentyne, is distraught at her loss and is seeking an early response from the authorities.

She related that the infant was feeling unwell last Thursday and was taken the said day to a private doctor where she received treatment and was feeling better.

However, the following day around 10:00hrs, the symptoms returned, accompanied by vomiting and the infant was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

“She was ok whole night but around 10 ‘o’ clock on Friday, the baby start get problems breathing and the vomiting nah stop, so we rush down to Skeldon Hospital where we meet a female doctor and she check the child and say she need wan injection and a bottle medicine which was Gravol. We get the injection and they say everything was ok so we leave.”

She claimed that on her way back home, the child stop responding and they took a taxi and went back to the hospital where they saw a different doctor, who said the infant needed another ‘injection’ after conducting an examination.

“We tell the doctor that we done get wan injection for the baby already, but he said the baby needed another one that she weak and gone far already,” she said, relating that the infant died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the distraught mother Geetangalie Bissoondyal, 18, said she is unable to put words to her feelings after losing her firstborn.

She is calling on the authorities to provide answers as to what might have caused her baby to die suddenly.

Meanwhile, Region Six Regional Health Officer Dr Vishalya Sharma in a press release refuted claims made by an online publication that the child received ‘vaccines’ and that the child was discharged by the hospital the first time.

“The child upon arrival at our medical facility was assessed by the doctor on duty and was given initial treatment after which she was placed under observation. The family subsequently left without any further evaluation being done on the child. The child at no point in time was discharged from our care or given any vaccines,” she said.

The statement added that the death, like all others at medical facilities, is being investigated and a post-mortem is expected to be performed the infant’s remains today. Dr Sharma extended condolences to the family of the deceased infant.