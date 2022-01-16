Three-year-old boy among five more ‘COVID’ deaths

–over 1,000 new cases in 24 hours

A THREE-YEAR-OLD is among the five more persons who have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,086, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The ministry said that the latest fatalities are a 61-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara) whose vaccination status is unknown and who died on January 15; a partially vaccinated 48-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) who died on January 14; a 58-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) who died on January 09; a fully vaccinated 74-year-old woman of Region Two who died on January 13 and the three-year-old from Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) who died on January 9.

Additionally, there are currently 9,738 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana following the addition of 1,062 new cases within a 24-hour period. These newly confirmed cases were recorded in all 10 administrative regions.

Region Four accounted for 619 of the new cases; Region One recorded 24 new cases; Region Two recorded 49 new cases; Region Three recorded 115 new cases; Region Five recorded 20 new cases; Region Six recorded 49 new cases; Region Seven recorded 77 new cases; Region Eight recorded 17 new cases: Regions Nine and 10 recorded 74 and 21 cases, respectively.

The country has now recorded a total of 50,121 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 15 persons are at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 170 are in institutional isolation; 9,548 are in home isolation, and five are in institutional quarantine.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until January 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew is 12:00 hours to 04:00 hours.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.