Ivory Coast’s Gradel dedicates winner to late father

IVORY Coast’s Max Gradel dedicated his match-winner against Equatorial Guinea to his father, who died last week.

Gradel, whose strike settled the Group E tie 1-0, was unable to travel to his father’s funeral on January 8 because of COVID-19 related complications.

“It’s a mix of emotion and joy at the same time,” the Ivorian captain told BBC Sport Africa of his goal.

“I am very happy to have scored for my father, the whole Ivory Coast and all Ivorians.”

Gradel gives Ivory Coast opening win

“I want to say thank you to them for the support they gave me as well as my team-mates who supported me during these difficult moments.”

Former Leeds and Bournemouth forward Gradel had asked Ivorians to represent him at his father’s funeral, which he could not attend, given he was in a training camp in Saudi Arabia prior to flying to Cameroon for the Nations Cup.

He marked Ivory Coast’s opener by scoring a spectacular winner after just five minutes, lashing in from 20 yards with the outside of his right foot, on Wednesday night in Douala.

“I’m sure this goal went direct to the sky to his father,” Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle told BBC Sport Africa.

“I’m very happy for him. He deserves it, he is a fantastic guy, fantastic team-mate, fantastic player. I’m very glad to have such a player in my squad and I love my players.”

Ivory Coast play next on Sunday when they face a Sierra Leone side who held defending champions Algeria to a goalless draw in both sides’ opener.

Group E is likely to be won by either the North Africans, who have one point and are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run, or the Ivorians who have three and last won the trophy in 2015.

The Elephants finish their campaign against Algeria themselves in Douala on January 20, in a tie likely to decide the group winner. (BBC Sport)