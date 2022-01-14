News Archives
Cameroon beat Ehtiopia 4-1 to reach last sixteen
Vincent Aboubakar leads the Nations Cup scoring charts with four goals from his first two games
HOSTS Cameroon became the first team to qualify for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with an emphatic 4-1 win over Ethiopia in Group A.

Both forwards Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko-Ekambi scored twice after Ethiopia took an early lead in Yaounde.

Hotessa Dawa slid home after four minutes but the hosts were level after eight as Toko-Ekambi headed home.

In the second half, Aboubakar struck twice, and Lyon’s Toko-Ekambi then added his second after 67 minutes.

Cameroon are certain to qualify for the next stage as one of the best four third-placed sides at the very least, but will advance as one of the top two in their group if Cape Verde avoided defeat in their match with Burkina Faso later yesterday.

After scoring two penalties as the Burkinabe were beaten 2-1 on the opening day, Cameroon captain Aboubakar is the tournament’s top scorer – with his header and tap-in taking him to four goals.

He now has a record of five goals from 10 Nations Cup games, a marked improvement from his first eight games, which produced just one goal – the winner itself in the 2017 final.

The Indomitable Lions, who are seeking a sixth Nations Cup title for Cameroon, have now won six games in a row – and have both feet in the last 16, with six points to their name.
They next meet Cape Verde in their final group game on Monday. (BBC Sport)

