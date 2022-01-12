Driver confesses to staged robbery; claims overworked, underpaid by employer

39-YEAR-OLD Rudolph Forde could soon face criminal charges after falsely reporting to police that he was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by armed motorcycle bandits. The money is owned by Forde’s employer, Fernandez Guyana Enterprise Inc.

A police statement on Wednesday said the man, who is a driver/salesman at the company, made the report at the Timehri Police Station, claiming the incident occurred on Monday last. Police concluded after investigation that there were inconsistencies in his story.

Forde was subsequently interviewed and reportedly confessed to staging the robbery “because he felt that he was being overworked and underpaid by the company,” the police statement said.

Police said Forde later escorted ranks to his residence, proceeded to a derelict car parked in his yard, and opened the trunk to reveal a black plastic bag with $129,730. The money is believed to be owned by the company where Forde works. Investigations are still ongoing.