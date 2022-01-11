Works moving apace to renovate hard court at Linden

REHABILITATION works on the Retrieve hard court are moving apace, and are on schedule to be completed by January month end.

This is according to Region 10’s Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, who, on Monday provided the Guyana Chronicle with an update on the project.

He explained that work is being done on the bleachers, walkway, fence and washroom facilities to the tune of $12 million.

Adams noted that resources were marshalled through local and overseas donors, as well as from government sources. The aim is for the facility to be brought back to a useful state, so that residents can benefit.

Supplies for the wiring of the lights around the ground, basketball rims, nets and some balls, provided by Dezon Jones, were handed over to the members of the Retrieve Raiders basketball team who utilise the court.

Adams stated that the rehabilitation works are part of a wider project to revive several pieces of historical infrastructure in the mining town.

In addition to the works being done at the facility, Adams said that the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) will be reaching out to the relevant government bodies for funding to further enhance the playfield that is located next to the hard court.

He stated that the playfield is adjacent to the Mackenzie High School, and will provide a venue for students to participate in sports and other extra-curricular activities.

“Mackenzie High School, which is right opposite that ground, is the premier school in Region 10, and kids there do not have a playfield to do physical education and sports. We thought that we should have a playfield to ensure that the students of Mackenzie High have a venue that they can play and have activities on and so on,” he added.