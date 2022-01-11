Majority of teachers shun ‘Isolation Day’

THE Ministry of Education has reported that 74 per cent of its teachers reported for work and delivered their lessons on Monday, despite calls from the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) to stay away from classes by observing what it called ‘Isolation Day’.

“This figure represents 84 per cent of the schools for which the ministry has received data at this time.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that this generation of children and youth cannot afford any more disruptions to their education. The Ministry of Education believes the same, and has arranged for the return to face-to-face classes at all levels, although in different proportions as we have recognized, too, that school closures have harmed the education and development of our pupils,” the ministry said in a release.

The ministry also said that it is extremely grateful to those teachers who continue to support and facilitate this process, especially after school doors were closed for 18 months.

“We understand the difficult time we are living in, and appreciate their continued and unwavering service. The Ministry of Education stands ready to provide any assistance schools may need to ensure they can remain open, and continue to function effectively for the benefit of the children of Guyana,” the release said.

With schools reopening on January 3, 2022, the Ministry of Education has been constantly monitoring the situation in schools to give the necessary support and guidance to teachers, parents and the school administration.