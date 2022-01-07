‘If you have COVID, stay home’

–Health Minister urges 3,400 newly infected persons

WITH 967 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the last 24 hours, Guyana has now climbed to over 3,000 active cases for 2022, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony said.

Giving a breakdown by administrative regions during his daily COVID-19 press briefing, on Thursday, Dr Anthony disclosed there are currently 3,481 active COVID-19 cases.

The Health Minister expressed concern that there are persons who have tested positive, but still choose to leave their places of isolation. “They would be in their infectious period and they would be the persons who are spreading it to others,” Dr Anthony said.

“If people don’t behave responsibly, we are going to see more cases. I am asking all these 3,481 persons that currently have active COVID… [to] remain in isolation and follow the protocol that has been established,” Dr Anthony urged.

The Health Minister said there are 14 active cases in Region One (Barima-Waini); 58 in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); 285 in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 2289 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); 83 in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); 374 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); 110 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); One in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni); 160 in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo); and 107 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The one case in Region Eight, Dr Anthony explained, is due to relatively lower testing in the region because of the geographical terrain which makes testing more difficult. The Health Minister said he is positive there are more COVID-19 cases in that region.

The cases are currently being monitored, he said, adding that with many of these persons being asymptomatic, the duration of the disease is likely to be shorter.

As it relates to hotspots, the Health Minister said Regions Four and Three are areas of concern. For Region Four, more than 100 cases have been recorded in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Parfaite Harmony has the most cases for Region Three. Some 1,100 cases were recorded in Georgetown alone.

Region Six has also recorded a massive spike, Minister Anthony said, adding that there are 87 cases in New Amsterdam and 21 cases in Cumberland.

There are currently 70 persons in hospital for COVID-19 across Guyana, with six of those persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).