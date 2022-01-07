News Archives
Ben and Jen get cosy for Christmas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (The Independent photo)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (The Independent photo)

After a 19-year rollercoaster ride, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are finally back together, and for good, it seems. It was only recently that People Magazine in the United States reported that the couple was even able to spend their Christmas day together.

The US news outlet said that it was told by a source that Affleck spent Christmas Eve in Los Angeles with his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel, but by Christmas day, Affleck was already getting cosy with his long-time bae.

Lopez and Affleck were reportedly joined on Christmas by her 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, and Affleck’s mother. Another source apparently told People that it was a good and calm time for Bennifer. “It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall,” the source said.

Lopez and Affleck spent part of fall apart due to their work commitments putting them in different places. A source had also told People in November that the long distance just strengthened their back-on relationship.

“It’s difficult for them to be apart,” the source said. “They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It’s like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more. Jennifer keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is. He makes her very happy.”

People said that it did not get details on what Affleck and Lopez gave each other for Christmas, but a source told Entertainment Tonight in December that Affleck did have some pretty big plans for Lopez’s gift.

“Ben is planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer,” the source said, adding that Lopez was “excited [because she] has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben. (Extracted and modified from Elle.com)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
