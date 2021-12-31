News Archives
Guyanese Cricketer goes to Bollywood
Tajenarine Chandarpaul (left) pose with iconic Bollywood duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Taken from News Room Sport)
Guyanese cricketer Tagenarine Chanderpaul will now have Bollywood credits under his belt, with the release of the film ‘83’, which is expected to be a blockbuster, depicting India’s historic Cricket World Cup victory against the West Indies in 1983.

The young Chandarpaul, son of legendary West Indian batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has played the role of former West Indies cricketer, Larry Gomes in 83.

Chandarpaul, age 25, was quoted by News Room Sport as saying that being part of the movie was a great opportunity which he stumbled while playing a four-day cricket tournament in St. Lucia in 2018.

“During a practice session a scout came to the ground and asked who wanted to try out for the film. To my surprise a few months later I received a call that I had been chosen to play the part of Larry Gomes,” Chandarpaul said in his interview with the online news house.

He contined, “It was an honour to meet the Bollywood actors, former Indian players and witnessing how things transpire on a movie set. A wonderful experience and movie to be associated with. I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

The film stars Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who play former Captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev and his wife.

The movie was released in Guyana on Boxing Day, and according to social media postings, it is currently playing at Caribbean Cinemas. We at the Buzz cannot wait to catch a glimpse of Chandarpaul on the big screen.

