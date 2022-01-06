Over 2,200 students to graduate from UG

— graduation set for Feb 4-5 and Feb 11-12

OVER 2,200 students from across 50 disciplines are expected to take part in the University of Guyana’s virtual graduation ceremony next month, when the institution hosts its second series of online graduation events across four days on February 4-5 and 11-12.

This will be the second time, in the university’s 58- year history, that the convocation ceremonies will be held virtually for all campuses.

Graduands from all campuses will be combined by associated disciplines and faculties, with February 4 seeing graduation for the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, Faculty of Engineering and Technology and the School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation, while February 5 will be for the College of Medical Sciences and the Behavioural Sciences & Research.

The Faculty of Social Sciences will graduate on February 11, and the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences along with the Faculty of Education and Humanities and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (Degree and Diploma Programmes Only) will graduate on February 12.

UG in a release said, “Logistics and details will be shared directly with prospective graduands via UG’s internal SRMS and official graduation website @ https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2021. All prospective graduates should continue to liaise with their departments and faculties and continue to check their SRMS accounts for updates.”

The institution informed that graduation gowns will be available from January 10 and photography will begin by approved schedule in the same week. The graduation will be the 55th Convocation for the Turkeyen campus and the 20th for the Berbice campus.

“A record number of attendees are expected this year since due to the online nature of the event there will be no limit to the number of invitees who can join the proceedings. Invitations with links to all events will be available from Wednesday, January 5, 2022,” UG said.

This year several new academic programmes will see graduates for the first time, including disciplines such as Associate of Science – Petroleum Engineering, Bachelor of Science – Accountancy, Bachelor of Science – Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Science – Marketing, Bachelor of Science – Supply Chain Management and Bachelor of Science – Environmental Science, among several others.

“Graduates’ profiles for eligible students were approved by the university’s Academic Board in November and December 2021. As such these are their effective dates for graduation. Students who have met their obligations to the university may now request expedited certificates, Letters of Completion and Official Transcripts by using the request features in their University’s Student Records Management System (SRMS) accounts,” UG noted.

The statement further noted that: “UG Help Desk numbers for clarity on any matter relating to the graduation ceremonies are now open as follows: Turkeyen: 623-1941, 623-1867, 623-1869, 623-1871, 623-1924, 623-1868, 623-1942, 624-1943, 623-1944, 623-1945, 623-1946, 623-1948; Berbice (Tain): 623-1943 or 623-1949; and IDCE: 642-7009, 623-0359, 642-7007, 624-1269.

Also, persons can check the FAQ’s on the University’s website at https://uog.edu.gy/convocation-2021.

The University of Guyana has graduated upwards of 50,000 graduates in its 58-year existence – many of whom have gone on to serve at the highest levels nationally and internationally.