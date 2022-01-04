No place in Guyana for racism, discrimination and violence, says President Ali

SINCE assuming office in August 2020, President Dr Irfaan Ali has disseminated a message of unity, promoting a ‘One Guyana’ initiative whereby he desires every Guyanese to come together to end racial discrimination and work to develop Guyana under a common love for country.

“An essential part of my government is inclusion. Stop being defined by race; stop being defined by politics. Start being defined by our one nationality and by our common love for our one country. Let us lift it up together and by doing so, let us lift each other and ourselves, One people, One nation, One destiny,” President Ali said during his inaugural address to the 12th Parliament in February, 2021.

The Head of State reiterated similar sentiments throughout the year of 2021, and in his 2022 New Year address to the nation on Friday last, when he stated: “I repeat what I have stated from the very first minute of my presidency, racism and racial discrimination have no place in a One Guyana nation.”

During his address, President Ali was adamant that Guyana cannot develop as a country nor can the livelihoods of citizens improve unless it is done together, as one people.

He reminded that over the years, Guyanese cheered in unity for their countrymen, such as Lance Gibbs, Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd, Alvin Kallicharran, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Carl Hooper, all cricketers, who represented the country on the international stage.

COMMON BOND, SHARED ASPIRATIONS

“In our cheering and support, we cheered for our own, paying no attention to their race, and every attention to the national pride they represented. That symbolised, in the most telling and compelling way, that we have one common bond and shared aspirations,” he said.

“We all want to move in the same direction – towards a better future for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren. I believe with all my heart and soul that this is what the people of our One Guyana want, and it is what your government and me, personally, are committed to delivering,” he added.

The Head of State noted that whenever “old, outdated and outmoded expressions of racism and division raise their ugly heads,” the youth of Guyana must renew his hope and strengthens his resolve as young people have different and more productive attitudes and beliefs.

MEETING WILL BE HELD

In these regards, President Ali announced that it is his intention to hold meetings with individual, organised groups of young people, including the youth arms of all the political parties to hear their views and understand how the youth population believes the future of a One Guyana should look like.

“When I look at my little son, in all his innocence, I want the best Guyana for him; one that is free of racism, discrimination and violence; one that is firmly set on the path of harmonious relations and equity for all Guyanese. I know that every parent wants the same thing for their children,” the President said.

President Ali took steps to promote building a single Guyanese identity and to end the division caused by race and politics in the country as soon as he assumed office.

During his inaugural address to the 12th Parliament, the Head of State announced the formation of a ‘One Guyana Commission’ to be headed by Prime Minister Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips. That commission, he said, would be tasked with fostering one nationality and a common love for country.

In February, 2021, during an outreach to several communities along the East Coast of Demerara corridor, President Ali also shared his intention of creating a ‘One Guyana’ where he noted that Lusignan, Enterprise, Buxton, Foulis and Golden Grove will form a ‘Corridor of Unity.’

“These villages will be part of a pilot programme that we’re referring to as a Corridor of Unity and Oneness; that oneness will be stretched all across our country as we build a future that is sustained on unity and respect for all,” he told residents.

Further, in September 2021, during a meeting with Region Two residents at the Supenaam stelling, the President shared that there is a need for citizens to transition from “I to we” thinking and to see each other as just Guyanese.

“All I want us to be is just Guyanese. We must be proud of our heritage, it is part of us. But we are part of a society that is blended together and is referred to as a society of Guyanese. The greatest accomplishment that I look forward to is for our people to come together under the umbrella of One Guyana and embrace the opportunities that will come your way under One Guyana,” he said.