MoE and GTU hold end-of-year statutory meeting
A screenshot of the MoE/GTU meeting
A screenshot of the MoE/GTU meeting

CHIEF Education Officer Dr Marcel Hutson and other officers of the Ministry of Education (MoE), on Friday met with representatives of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) led by President Mark Lyte, at a virtual end-of-year meeting and discussed pertinent matters related to the country’s education system.

Among the matters discussed were the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment, CXC 2022 examinations, TVET education, developments in literacy, teacher appraisal, the consolidated curriculum, hinterland education and the new role of the Inspectorate Unit.

Both the ministry and the GTU committed to continue working closely in the new year to improve the education system in the best interest of all stakeholders, especially the learners and teachers.

