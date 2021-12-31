Essequibo man dies in fire that ravaged his house

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is investigating the circumstances which led to a fire on the Essequibo Coast, which ravaged a house and claimed the life of its owner, 57-year-old Ramdass Samdass.

According to a press release from the GFS, firefighters were alerted of the fire at around 13:26 hrs and water tender numbers 77 and 88 were dispatched from the Anna Regina Fire Station to the Lot 91 Walton Hall location.

The flat structure, which was occupied by Samdass and his wife, Serogene Persaud, was completely destroyed by the blaze, along with everything in it. The origin of the fire is still unknown, but the GFS confirmed that investigations are underway.

The fire service expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of Samdass, and urged citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to be careful when cooking or using electrical appliances.

“Unplug electrical appliances after use and do not leave them plugged in for prolonged periods. Do not overload power strips or electrical circuits. Ensure stoves are turned off properly after cooking and ensure matches or cigarettes are put out completely when smoking,” the GFS advised.