News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Essequibo man dies in fire that ravaged his house
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The remains of the flat structure on the Essequibo Coast, which was ravaged by a fire of unknown origin, on Wednesday
The remains of the flat structure on the Essequibo Coast, which was ravaged by a fire of unknown origin, on Wednesday

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is investigating the circumstances which led to a fire on the Essequibo Coast, which ravaged a house and claimed the life of its owner, 57-year-old Ramdass Samdass.

According to a press release from the GFS, firefighters were alerted of the fire at around 13:26 hrs and water tender numbers 77 and 88 were dispatched from the Anna Regina Fire Station to the Lot 91 Walton Hall location.

The flat structure, which was occupied by Samdass and his wife, Serogene Persaud, was completely destroyed by the blaze, along with everything in it. The origin of the fire is still unknown, but the GFS confirmed that investigations are underway.

Dead: 57-year-old Ramdass Samdass

The fire service expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of Samdass, and urged citizens to equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers and to be careful when cooking or using electrical appliances.

“Unplug electrical appliances after use and do not leave them plugged in for prolonged periods. Do not overload power strips or electrical circuits. Ensure stoves are turned off properly after cooking and ensure matches or cigarettes are put out completely when smoking,” the GFS advised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.