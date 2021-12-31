14 PWDs complete training in ICT

— Dr. Vindhya Persaud encourages them with assistive aids, tablets

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, this week distributed assistive aids, tablets and wheelchairs to the first batch of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) who completed a specialised ICT (Information and Communications Technology) training recently.

The good gesture was to assist them in continuing their studies and practice at home. Upon completion of the course, through Nations University, they were encouraged to continue making an effort to educate themselves.

Hazel Sears, one of the beneficiaries of the training, especially enjoyed learning how to type and is looking forward to more training opportunities, because she said there was still a lot left for her to learn about software and programmes that are specific to PWDs.

One of the visually impaired participants, Colin Caesar, stated that it was a life-changing experience that opened up the world of further studies and work to him.

It was the first time that Omar Ramjit, another participant, used a computer and he said he thoroughly enjoyed doing so. He, like many other trainees, also benefitted from guidance on how to use the JAWS software. (JAWS is a computer screen reader programme that allows blind and visually impaired users to read the screen, such as through a text-to-speech output)

In offering congratulatory remarks to the participants, Minister Persaud noted that the ministry was offering varied free courses to persons living with disabilities which were expected to benefit over 600 PWDs. “I know it wasn’t an easy one for you and required tremendous sacrifice and I hope that, with the training, you can go on to do so much more for yourselves,” she offered.

Commenting on the practicality of the training, Dr. Persaud continued: “ICT is so widely used now in the world, especially under the COVID-19 pandemic situation but it’s not only about the training; this can go toward making you independent. Our intention is to help you to start your own businesses and to help you in as many ways as we can in the New Year.”

Early in 2022, Minister Persaud plans to engage PWDs so as to bring them up-to-date on all of the initiatives and programmes that the ministry has planned for the future. A major one is the operationalising of the centre that is being built in the Mahaica Hospital compound.

At that facility, the ministry will continue to offer technical and vocational skills and PWDs will have somewhere to host their events. “You can now have a place and a space to call your own,” Dr. Persaud said.

The ministry is also working on collaboration with the Small Business Bureau to have that facility available to PWDs so that they can benefit from funds to start their own businesses.

Acting Technical Officer of the Difficult Circumstances Unit, Satesh Rajpat, offered that the ministry has been training persons with disabilities in various areas, the predominant one being ICT. The training encouraged PWDs to continue to educate themselves despite the current challenges, Rajpat noted.

According to him, 14 PWDs were able to complete the first set of training and other classes will start soon in guidance and counselling, sewing, mobility and a host of other skill areas. The classes are small in size to offer personalised support.