$51M Sophia recreational facility 55 per cent completed

THE construction of a $51 million multipurpose facility in Section ‘C’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown, is 55 per cent completed, according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

The multipurpose facility will include an open-view deck and bleachers with wheelchair access ramp, a basketball court, along with solar floor lights and walkway lighting and a play area with swings, sea-saw, slide and round climber.

Several existing recreational facilities in the area will also be upgraded under the project that is being executed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

Minister Croal said that while work on the facility was delayed by inclement weather, the contractor, Doonauth Construction and Supplies, is still on course to a smooth and timely completion.

“The fencing is in progress and there is a delay on the actual ground itself because the materials are there but, because of the rainfall, we are unable to do some work, but the actual pavilion and the centre itself are nearing completion. Physically they have expended about $26 million so far,” he said.

Minister Croal said that the project aims to provide a safe location for the residents of Sophia, especially the children, elderly and persons living with disabilities, with a safe space to play and learn.

He added that the initiative will not only improve the aesthetics of one of the city’s largest communities, but it also aligns with the government’s plan to create wholesome communities equipped with all the necessary amenities.

This project forms part of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP), which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). (DPI)