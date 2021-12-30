Policewoman who returned money among 12 promoted on the spot

ALMOST two weeks after being publicly recognised for her honesty and professionalism, woman police constable, Tatyanna Aliyah Blair-Da Silva was, on Wednesday, promoted on the spot to Lance Corporal by Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, during the Region 6 police division’s annual awards ceremony and luncheon.

Da Silva, 22, recently made headlines when she returned a laptop bag containing close to $1 million and documents to overseas-based Guyanese Sheik Ali, who had lost the bag in Fyrish.

At the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s annual awards ceremony held in Georgetown on December 16, Da Silva was given a $200,000 cash incentive for her honesty.

During Wednesday’s event which was held at the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, Berbice and which also featured the re-commissioning of the recreation and fitness centre, Commissioner Hoppie noted that the policewoman’s action had made the force proud.

Blair-Da Silva was among 12 cops who were promoted by the Commissioner.

Detective Corporal 19799 Seeram, Woman Detective Corporal 15777 Rose Ann Frank and Corporal 19605 Paul were promoted to Sergeant; Lance Corporal 19560 Nagessar and 24655 Winfield and Woman Constables 23536 Paul, 13781 Wilson and 23255 Persaud were promoted to Corporal.

Additionally, Constables 21981 Greene, 24819 Warde and 24020 Roberts were promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.

The top cop charged the newly promoted ranks to continue their professionalism.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent Jamine Bacon, 35, copped the region’s Best Cop award for his role in the dismantling of criminal groups and the arrest and prosecution of several criminal elements.

Further, he was among the ranks who carried out four raids which led to the eradication of 210,000 marijuana plants with a street value of over $80 million. He received $150,000 cash and a trophy.

Detective Corporal 20285 Carloid Richard Austin took the runner-up spot and received $75,000 cash and a trophy. Austin, a young, vibrant and dedicated officer with a passion for the job, has been involved in a number of operations which led to the arrest and prosecution of several criminal elements. Those included major drug busts, counterfeit money ring and arms and ammunition finds.

Austin, has been in the force for the past sixteen years and currently serves as the officer-in-charge at the Reliance Police Station.

A total of $1.3 million in cash and trophies were distributed to ranks for their sterling performance in the past year in the various departments.

Hoppie, in his remarks, commended Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan and ranks of Region 6 for their good policing that led to a reduction in serious crime and a 48 per cent decrease in road fatalities.

The top cop noted that, through their efforts, and, despite the challenges, the ranks have managed to record the highest percentage of decline in serious crimes within the past 10 years.

He urged all the ranks in the division to execute their duties professionally at all times, noting that such was critical for forging better relations and building trust with the public.

Further, he acknowledged the support given by the private sector and private security forces which had helped to maintain law and order.

Regarding the recreational facility and fitness centre, Ramlakhan, in highlighting its importance said that police work often takes a toll physically and mentally on ranks who oftentimes don’t have an area where they can go to relax.

He said the re-commissioning of the centre at the regional headquarters will help to fill that void.

“Due to the fatigue police ranks experience, unpredictable hours, work under poor health conditions, I personally feel and recommend that any form of intervention may be employed to assist with their wellbeing. As such, I formally commission this facility in the hope that it offers an added benefit to the lives and wellbeing of all ranks that work at this station and its environs,” he added.