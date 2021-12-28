News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mayor Narine allegedly ‘fires gun’ during domestic altercation
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine
Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine

— placed on $20,000 station bail; gun lodged at police station

MAYOR Pandit Ubraj Narine was on Monday arrested and later released on $20,000 station bail, while his firearm was confiscated by police after a confrontation with his in-laws at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara.

This was confirmed by head of the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, when contacted by this publication.

Ramotar noted that the mayor’s hands were swabbed and will be sent to the laboratory today to be tested for gunpowder residue.

Meanwhile, according to a source close to the investigation, the confrontation between the mayor and his relatives started after he was accused of an unsavoury relationship.

Police were reportedly called to the home on a complaint that an individual had discharged several rounds from a firearm during a domestic altercation. The police met his in-laws and other relatives at the home.
He was escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where his weapon was confiscated. His attorney was also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.