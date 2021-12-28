Mayor Narine allegedly ‘fires gun’ during domestic altercation

— placed on $20,000 station bail; gun lodged at police station

MAYOR Pandit Ubraj Narine was on Monday arrested and later released on $20,000 station bail, while his firearm was confiscated by police after a confrontation with his in-laws at Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara.

This was confirmed by head of the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Mark Ramotar, when contacted by this publication.

Ramotar noted that the mayor’s hands were swabbed and will be sent to the laboratory today to be tested for gunpowder residue.

Meanwhile, according to a source close to the investigation, the confrontation between the mayor and his relatives started after he was accused of an unsavoury relationship.

Police were reportedly called to the home on a complaint that an individual had discharged several rounds from a firearm during a domestic altercation. The police met his in-laws and other relatives at the home.

He was escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station where his weapon was confiscated. His attorney was also present.