‘Lil Boy’ wanted for Christmas Eve murder of ‘Sensei’ in Albouystown
3_Wordpress (Featured Image - Wanted) (1)

POLICE, on Tuesday afternoon, issued a wanted bulletin for 18-year-old West Ruimveldt resident, Kevin Carter, for the Christmas eve murder of Sensei, Garfield Newton in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Norton was also an employee of the Beharry Group of Companies.

Police are urging persons with information that could lead to Carter’s arrest to contact the police on 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911, or the nearest police station.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
