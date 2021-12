POLICE, on Tuesday afternoon, issued a wanted bulletin for 18-year-old Queenstown, Georgetown resident, Ezekiel Hawker for the murder of Deon Charles, who was gunned down in Albouystown on Christmas Eve.

Hawker goes by the name “Alpha”.

Police are urging persons with information that could lead to Carter’s arrest to contact the police on 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911, or the nearest police station.