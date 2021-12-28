Linden man gets three years jail for drugs after using brother’s identity

GAVIN Martin, a Linden resident who initially lied to law enforcement officers about his identity and fraudulently used his brother’s name, has been sentenced to three years in jail, and fined $1.8 million for drug trafficking.

Gavin appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, on Tuesday, at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court, where he plead guilty to the charge of trafficking more than 2 kilograms of marijuana.

On Christmas eve, Gavin was nabbed by Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, East Bank Demerara (EBD). In his possession was a salt bag containing five parcels of marijuana.

The court heard that when Gavin was initially arrested, he told law enforcement officers that his name was “Emmanuel Martin”. It was later revealed that Emmanuel was the name of his brother, a serving member of the Joint Services.