Linden duo wanted for trafficking in narcotics

POLICE have issued a wanted bulletin for Royden Rodney called “Bundock” and Shaquille Lambert called “Shaq” for questioning in relation to trafficking in narcotics.

Rodney, 25, last known address is Lot 265 One Mile Wismar, Linden, Region 10 while Lambert, 25, last known address is Lot 97 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

If seen, or should anyone have information about the whereabouts of the said persons, please contact the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 444-3351, 444-3429, 442-0759, 444-5606 or the nearest police station.