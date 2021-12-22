Kaibarupai residents to get first-time access to potable water

THE Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has commenced the installation of a new water supply system in the village of Kaibarupai, North Pakaraimas, Region Eight.

Once completed, the new system will benefit 1,000 residents of the Patamona Amerindian Village.

This was announced by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a recent outreach to the community.

He said that the works which include the installation of a photovoltaic system, water tanks and trestle, among other support systems, are being done with full community participation.

The project is part of a series of initiatives being executed in the North Pakaraimas to the tune of $120 million. Monkey Mountain, Taurka and Kato are also to benefit.

Last week, $66.7 million was approved by the National Assembly via a supplementary budget to complete these and other projects in the hinterland.

“This is significant because you recognised the cost for bringing materials here, and the cost to do construction here is more expensive than many parts of the country,” Minister Croal said.

Region Eight has 27 communities including some small satellite areas, with 67 per cent of the villages having water supply infrastructure. While there are six wells drilled, many communities have been receiving water from the creeks and springs or through rain water harvesting.

Despite this being the case, Minister Croal said that only 60 per cent of the region’s population has access to potable water because of the geographical layout of the communities.

To address this, he said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has been aggressively advancing its hinterland water strategy, aimed at providing services to unserved areas.

“More and more money is being pumped into ensuring that there are more water systems across the village because by 2025 we want to see the hinterland has 100 per cent coverage,” he told the residents.

In 2022, the sum of $200 million is expected to be invested in water systems in Itabac, Kopinang and Maikwak. This will include the drilling of new wells and the construction of new water distribution networks, photovoltaic systems and elevate storage.

Further, during the period 2022-2023, new water supply systems will be constructed in Mountain Foot and Kurukubaru at a total cost of $100 Million. (DPI)