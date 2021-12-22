News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Two men wanted by police in drug trafficking probe
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
3_Wordpress (Featured Image - Wanted)

POLICE, on Wednesday, issued a wanted bulletin for two men, Shaquille Lambert and Royden Rodney, who are to be questioned in relation to drug trafficking.

The police statement said Rodney called “Bundock” and Lambert called “Shaq” are both residents of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and both allegedly committed the offence on September 5, 2021.

Persons with knowledge of the whereabouts of the two 25-year-old men are asked to contact the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 444-3351, 444-3429, 442-0759, 444-5606, or the nearest police station.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the police statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.