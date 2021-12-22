Two men wanted by police in drug trafficking probe

POLICE, on Wednesday, issued a wanted bulletin for two men, Shaquille Lambert and Royden Rodney, who are to be questioned in relation to drug trafficking.

The police statement said Rodney called “Bundock” and Lambert called “Shaq” are both residents of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and both allegedly committed the offence on September 5, 2021.

Persons with knowledge of the whereabouts of the two 25-year-old men are asked to contact the police on 226-6978, 225-8196, 444-3351, 444-3429, 442-0759, 444-5606, or the nearest police station.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the police statement said.