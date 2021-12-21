News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tropical Shipping makes timely donation to Sophia, Redeemer primary schools
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Country Manager, Tropical Shipping, Glenis Hodge making the presentation to graduate DHM, Kizzy Howell of Redeemer Primary School
Country Manager, Tropical Shipping, Glenis Hodge making the presentation to graduate DHM, Kizzy Howell of Redeemer Primary School

COUNTRY Manager of Tropical Shipping, Glenis Hodge, recently donated vouchers to Sophia and Redeemer primary schools to purchase classroom supplies. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an additional need for school supplies for the learners.

“We are happy to, once again, provide assistance to the schools as we are aware of the domino effects of the pandemic and the challenges that the schools and students are facing. The donation will go a long way in ensuring a comfortable and rewarding learning experience for the children, and, in the big picture, we hope that it will make a positive impact in the community,” Hodge said.

Hodge further added that Tropical Shipping’s community donation programme is geared towards youth and educational initiatives that are impactful, unique and sustainable.

Tropical Staff Member, Ayanna Cameron, presenting the voucher to Audrey Sue, headmistress, Sophia Primary School

She noted that Tropical Shipping is committed to the success and wellbeing of individuals and businesses throughout the Caribbean and The Bahamas. The company has chosen and implemented community relations programmes to support the people and way of life in the communities they serve.

Tropical Shipping is a logistics and shipping company that has over 50 years’ experience in transporting cargo from the US and Canada to and from the Caribbean regions, Guyana, and Suriname.

The company has served Guyana for more than 25 years with transit time from Florida to Guyana within seven days and from Florida to Suriname eight days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.