Tropical Shipping makes timely donation to Sophia, Redeemer primary schools

COUNTRY Manager of Tropical Shipping, Glenis Hodge, recently donated vouchers to Sophia and Redeemer primary schools to purchase classroom supplies. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an additional need for school supplies for the learners.

“We are happy to, once again, provide assistance to the schools as we are aware of the domino effects of the pandemic and the challenges that the schools and students are facing. The donation will go a long way in ensuring a comfortable and rewarding learning experience for the children, and, in the big picture, we hope that it will make a positive impact in the community,” Hodge said.

Hodge further added that Tropical Shipping’s community donation programme is geared towards youth and educational initiatives that are impactful, unique and sustainable.

She noted that Tropical Shipping is committed to the success and wellbeing of individuals and businesses throughout the Caribbean and The Bahamas. The company has chosen and implemented community relations programmes to support the people and way of life in the communities they serve.

Tropical Shipping is a logistics and shipping company that has over 50 years’ experience in transporting cargo from the US and Canada to and from the Caribbean regions, Guyana, and Suriname.

The company has served Guyana for more than 25 years with transit time from Florida to Guyana within seven days and from Florida to Suriname eight days.