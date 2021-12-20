Pope Francis condemns domestic abuse as ‘almost satanic’

He spoke with a woman named Giovanna who said she had escaped from a violent home with her four children.

The Pope added that women who suffered abuse had not lost their dignity.

“I see dignity in you because if you didn’t have dignity, you wouldn’t be here,” he told Giovanna. “Look at the Blessed Mother and stay with that image of courage.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis has made several comments about domestic abuse.

Incidents of abuse have increased in a number of countries, as many people are left trapped with their abusers during lockdown.

According to a UN report which covered 13 countries, half of women surveyed said they’d experienced some form of violence since the start of the pandemic.

In Italy, police figures released last month reported around 90 episodes of violence against women every day – 62% of these were domestic abuse cases.