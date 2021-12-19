Spartans are Georgetown Dominoes Association Domino year-end winners

SPARTANS were crowned the overall champions of 2021 as the Georgetown Dominos Association (GDA) held its final fundraising event for the year. The finals, which were hold on Thursday last at Strikers Sports Club, saw Turning Point, Players and Spartans competing for the coveted title.

Some 17 teams started the tournament in quest of the top prizes with the likes of Mix Up, Alpha Warriors, Masters, All Season Angels, Gangsters, C6, C7, Phanthom, 300, Big Boss Girls, Spartans, Executives, Providence Sports Club, Turning Point, R&R, Players and F&H in the fray.

The games got underway at Turning Point Sports Club with two rounds and six teams remained for the quarter-finals which were played at Dynasty Sports Club on Monday evening with the match-ups being Executives vs Spartans vs Turning Point while 300 took on Big Boss Girls and Players.

Executives and 300 were eliminated by one point each with Turning Point drawing the bye to finals. In a fiercely contested battle which had the entire venue on the edge of their seats, Big Boss Girls were eliminated by one point in what was termed the “finals of the tournament”.

In the finals, Spartans and Players started with 16 games apiece while Turning Point had 13, Spartans then took command from the second sitting and never looked back. At the end of the fifth sitting the scores read: Spartans 73, Players 57 and Turning Point in the cellar with 49.

In what was termed as a masterful final sitting by Turning Point, they registered 16 games while Players could only muster six games which saw the final scores read, Spartans 88 games Turning Point 65 and Players 63.

Prizes and Trophies were awarded to the top three teams – $165,000, $110,000 and $60,000 respectively while the fourth placed team, Big Boss Girls received $20,000 for their efforts. Donations came in the form of trophies and cash from Paul Williams DSM, Big Boss Transportation Services, Spartans Club, Chrisanthony Parasram and members of the GDA Fundraising Committee.

President, Lyndon Boston, in his closing remarks, thanked all the teams and sponsors for their participation and contributions respectively in what was a trying year for the sport, pointing out the major challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the sport prevailed nevertheless with the protocols in place.

Boston also wished the dominoes fraternity and their families a season filled with love, joy and happiness, as we are about to welcome the new year with bigger and better things in store for the sport. Special mention was made to the young and upcoming Alpha Warriors who were recently admitted into the fold.