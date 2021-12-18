6 dead in two-vehicle smash up in West Coast Berbice

AN early morning accident in West Coast Berbice (WCB) has claimed the lives of six persons, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), this morning.

The incident occurred on the Ross Village public road, WCB. Dead are 29-year-old Joel Jacobs of Sophia; 26-year-old Jamal Lynch of Hopetown; 23-year-old Linden MacFarlane of Bel-Air, WCB; 20-year-old Jason Saul of Bel-Air, WCB; Keanna Dow, whose age was not provided, of WCB; and Gary Blair, whose age and address were not provided.

Police are still to confirm additional details.

See more on this story in the December 19 edition of the Guyana Chronicle.