News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
6 dead in two-vehicle smash up in West Coast Berbice
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Capture.crash

AN early morning accident in West Coast Berbice (WCB) has claimed the lives of six persons, according to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), this morning.

The incident occurred on the Ross Village public road, WCB. Dead are 29-year-old Joel Jacobs of Sophia; 26-year-old Jamal Lynch of Hopetown; 23-year-old Linden MacFarlane of Bel-Air, WCB; 20-year-old Jason Saul of Bel-Air, WCB; Keanna Dow, whose age was not provided, of WCB; and Gary Blair, whose age and address were not provided.

Police are still to confirm additional details.

See more on this story in the December 19 edition of the Guyana Chronicle. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.