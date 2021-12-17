Guyana records sharpest decrease in serious crimes in a decade

–pedestrians, motorcyclists account for most road fatalities

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has recorded a 21 per cent decrease in serious crimes for 2021, according to Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, who said the figure represents the largest decrease in the country in over a decade.

The acting police commissioner was at the time addressing ranks at the Guyana Police Force’s annual award ceremony, on Thursday.

He said: “This is the highest degree of reduction in serious crimes recorded for the past 10 years. Robbery under arms has seen a decrease of 33.6 per cent while there has been a 19.5 per cent decrease in the offence of murder, with 124 such incidents up to December 13 this year, compared to 154 for the same period last year.”

Additionally, 33 fields of cannabis were located and destroyed countrywide. This included 1,680,980 plants and 383,144.61 kilograms of dry cannabis. And, this is in addition to the removal of 70 illegal firearms from the streets.

The top cop said that there has also been a significant decrease in fatal accidents.

“Up to December 11, 2021, intensified traffic campaigns and the use of radar guns and breathalysers have resulted in the significant reduction of 31 per cent in fatal accidents; there were 82 this year and 119 for the same period last year, and a consequential 31 per cent decrease in fatalities, with 89 being recorded this year and 129 last year. Pedestrians and motorcyclists have been the major categories of road users who have lost their lives on the roadways,” he said.

It was also reported that traffic enforcement for this year has resulted in there being 10,705 cases of speeding, 712 cases for driving under the influence and 2,010 for unlicensed drivers.

Hoppie said although there has been success on many fronts, there has been a 55.8 per cent increase in rape with 181 cases being recorded in 2020 compared to 282 this year. But he related that the force has been paying special attention to the issue of domestic violence and trafficking in persons.

“So far this year, the police have received a total of 1,629 reports of domestic violence compared to 1,489 during the same period last year and dealt with seven cases of trafficking in persons compared to two for the similar period last year,” the acting commissioner said.

He said members of the force continue to execute their duties in a professional manner in the face of many challenges.

“Criticisms continue to be made against the force and persons tend to forget the exceptional work of the many police ranks who, despite the criticisms and challenges, work assiduously in implementing strategies that see successes and stand as testimony to the police’s undying nature and commitment to the safety and security of our country,” Hoppie related.

The acting police commissioner said the government has been consistent in its effort to strengthen the country’s security sector through the provision of the requisite resources. He said the acquisition of vehicles earlier this year led to the force being more visible in communities, noting that this will continue during the festive season. (DPI)