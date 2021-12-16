News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Counterfeit currency ring busted in Berbice
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
fake

A counterfeit ring in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was recently busted after Berbice sleuths, acting on intelligence received, went to a house at Vryied Village, West Canje and seized a quantity of fake US and local currencies with a face value of just under a millions dollars.

A 29-year-old male and his wife are in police custody and they are assisting detectives with their investigations.

Divisional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan said police, acting on information, went to the house in Vryheid Village and during the search discovered two Kodak flat screen televisions, HP tablets, $774,000 and US$280.
The items are lodged at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.