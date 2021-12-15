Three persons win with GTT’s ‘Opt in & Win’ e-billing campaign

THREE more Guyana Telephone and Telegraph company (GTT) customers have won prizes through the telecommunications company’s “Opt in & Win” e-billing campaign.

Randy Ramsaroop from Diamond; Nadira Gangapersaud from Gordon Street, Kitty, and Carol Carmichael from Berbice were announced the winners of the competition, on the company’s social media page, on December 14, 2021.

Ramsaroop and Gangapersaud won two new Samsung Galaxy smartphones, while Carmichael won one-year free GTT’s residential internet service.

The winners all thanked GTT upon collecting their prizes and encouraged other customers to “opt into” the company’s e-billing system.

Gangapersaud said: “I am fortunate to receive this prize. I opted to receive my bill online and it is very fast, convenient, and reliable. I would definitely encourage other customers to get their bills on Whatsapp or email; it will save them a lot of time.”

Meanwhile, GTT’s Mobile Marketing Coordinator, Diangelly Singh, congratulated the winners and said the company is pleased to see more customers opting to receive their bills online.

“We have seen a positive response from many customers, and we look forward to seeing more customers, opt-in; not only to win but to also enjoy the convenience this platform offers,” Singh said.

She related that the company will be selecting four more winners in January, 2022, and encouraged customers to opt in for a chance to win.

In November, GTT announced Chaitnarine Puran from Best Village, West Coast Demerara, as its first grand-prize winner of the ‘Opt in and Win’ e-billing campaign.

With the new e-billing platform, customers could view their full, detailed GTT bills instead of a summary bill via WhatsApp or email. Customers could now easily opt in to receive their bills via Whatsapp or email via https://gtt.gy/ebillx or they can simply send their account number to 627-bill.

All customers that receive and download their bills for this month until January will be automatically entered to win prizes.