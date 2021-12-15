News Archives
$10M Matthew’s Ridge well to be completed in January
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and GWI officials overlook the drilling operations at the new well site
THE drilling of a new well to increase water coverage in Matthew’s Ridge, Region One, has commenced under the management of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and is scheduled to be completed in January, 2022.

On Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the site, along with GWI’s Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailall and several regional officials.

The minister said that the new water supply system will provide first-time water access to several communities such as Minab and will improve the overall water supply in Matthew’s Ridge.
“This signals the People’s Progressive Party’s plan for the hinterland by ensuring that we have increased or improved access to potable water,” he added.

The well drilling machine

The drilling of the well was also in keeping with a commitment he made in October.
Residents in the area are currently receiving water from nearby springs, which are 40 per cent depleted during the dry season. GWI provides relief in the form of sectional delivery.

The well is expected to be drilled to the depth of 150 meters and completed at the end of 2021, after which GWI will complete auxiliary works.
By the end of January 2022, residents will begin to benefit from the new system.

An estimated $10 million will be expended to complete the project.

Minister Croal noted that the water company has cut operational costs significantly, given that it owns the rig that is being used to drill the well. He said more than double the operational cost would have been spent if the rig was contracted for the works.

The well is among four to be drilled under GWI’s 2021 programme in the Martakai sub-region of Region One.

The others are to be drilled at Port Kaituma, Baramita and Arakaka.

Staff Reporter

