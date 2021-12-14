US$89,000 medical centre commissioned at Iwokrama 

THE Iwokrama International Centre commissioned a brand new US$89,000 medical centre at the organisation’s Kurupukari location on Friday.

Funding for the medical centre was provided by the Government of Japan through a Grant for Grassroots Human Security Projects. Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation was integral in this partnership, a release said.

Nearby communities, staff of the Iwokrama Centre and road users in the area will benefit from the medical centre.

Present at the event were Ambassador George Talbot; Counsellor of the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad and Tobago and designated to Guyana, Yasuhiko Kamada; Iwokrama’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dane Gobin; and Chairman of the North Rupununi District Development Board, Toshao Bradford Allicock of Fairview Village.

Ambassador Talbot said the medical centre reflects the ongoing relationship between Guyana and Japan and praised that country for supporting Guyana’s flagship biodiversity research centre.

Kamada recognised the challenges to completing the medical centre because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted that the completion is a testament to the determination and commitment of the Iwokrama team to improving health care for all stakeholders in the area. He reaffirmed his country’s bilateral ties with Guyana.

Gobin said the intervention is timely and has served residents in Kurupukari and nearby Fairview Village.

The medical centre also operates as a hub for Guyana’s Health Ministry to provide vital COVID-19 support to nearby communities.