Salvation Army distributes Christmas hampers to needy

THE Salvation Army on Monday distributed 300 hampers to the less fortunate at its Alexander Street location and is planning to visit several institutions across the country in the coming days to spread Christmas cheer.

According to Major Matignol Saint-Lot, Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough for the charitable organisation to acquire funds. He said that despite the setback, they were still able to get enough to prepare the hampers.

Major Saint-Lot told the Guyana Chronicle that because some businesses were not allowing entry to customers who did not have vaccination cards, donations made to the kettles set up at the entrances to those stores, have decreased greatly. However, donations are still being received via postage. He added that the decline in shoppers is another factor that is hampering the flow of donations this year.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, who was the special guest speaker at the distribution exercise, related that the Salvation Army was established to look after the needs of the poor and vulnerable. He took some time to share with the attendees some background information about the organisation.

“This institution is robust. It has survived all the challenges of this world and it continues to thrive,” Minister Todd said.

He added that when it comes to the assistance offered by the charitable organisation, a person’s age, sexual orientation or marital status, do not matter.

“Once you are in need and you are a vulnerable citizen, you will get assistance,” he emphasised.

Major Saint-Lot in brief remarks, said the 300 hampers are part of a projected 1,000 hampers that the organisation plans to prepare this year.

The Salvation Army will be visiting institutions in New Amsterdam, Mahaicony, Linden, Bartica, Vergenoegen and Georgetown to spread the Christmas spirit to those in need.