Three more COVID-19 deaths recorded

THREE more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,020, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The ministry said that the latest fatalities were three women: a 79-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who was fully vaccinated and died on December 12, 2021; an unvaccinated 76-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara), who died on December 12, 2021; and a fully vaccinated 70-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died on December 11, 2021.

Additionally, there are currently 900 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 62 new cases on December 12, 2021.

The 62 newly confirmed cases were recorded in Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six, Eight and Ten.

Region Four accounted for 20 of the new cases, Region One recorded three new cases; Region Three recorded two cases, Region Five recorded five new cases, Region Six recorded 24 new cases, while Regions Eight and Ten recorded one and six cases, respectively.

The country has now recorded a total of 38,554 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 14 persons are at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 43 are in institutional isolation; 838 are in home isolation, and 5 are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until December 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew is 24:00hrs to 04:00hrs.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.