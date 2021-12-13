Call centre for the Corentyne

GOVERNMENT will be budgeting monies in 2022 to create the infrastructure for a call centre in East-Berbice, Corentyne, Region Six.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this announcement on Saturday, while commissioning a new water treatment plant in Sheet Anchor, Region Six.

“Only two days ago, the Minister of Finance was in discussion with a major call centre that is willing to bring investment in Region Six, that will create at least 500 jobs. We are now working on the new budget to put the money to put the infrastructure in place to have this investment realised as quickly as possible,” President Ali confirmed.

President Ali explained that the government is developing the entire country and that Region Six will not be left behind.

Phillip Rose, a resident of New Amsterdam welcomed the initiative and said the economy of Region Six will be boosted, and that more persons will be meaningfully employed.

“It will mean a lot. I believe the President has development at heart. I think we have call centres here but not massive as the president envisions. What I would like to say is that we want to see this come on board and a lot of young people will be getting jobs. This region needs job creation,” Rose stated.

In September, the government, through the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Office for Investment, Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MIDAS BPO to establish a call centre in Linden that will employ 250 persons.

This is part of fulfilling yet another manifesto promise of providing 50,000 jobs in the first five-year term.

Thousands of jobs have already been created in just over a year by the government. The sugar industry has accounted for some of the jobs after the government reopened the shuttered sugar estates. The construction sector is also steaming ahead, and is guided by the home construction drive under the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The Tourism and Hospitality sector is also picking up, while the agriculture sector is expanding, just to name a few. (DPI)