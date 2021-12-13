Indigenous leader somberly memorializes COVID victims

A SOMBER moment in the National Assembly on Monday as opposition parliamentarian, Vincent Henry expressed condolences to the family and friends of victims of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry was, at the time, presenting during the 32nd Sitting of the National Assembly of Guyana’s 12th Parliament, and committed a portion of his speaking time to memorializing those who lost their lives.

Earlier this month, Guyana recorded its 1000th death from COVID-19. Despite the government’s aggressive vaccination drive, which has seen Guyana lauded in the international community for meeting global vaccination targets, there is still some vaccine hesitancy in the population.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony issued a caution to promoters of Old Year’s Night parties who have not acquired permission from the COVID-19 Task Force in keeping with COVID-19 national regulations.

Henry is a member of the Guyana Action Party (GAP), which forms part of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).