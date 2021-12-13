News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Indigenous leader somberly memorializes COVID victims
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
MP Vincent Henry during Monday's Sitting of the National Assembly.
MP Vincent Henry during Monday's Sitting of the National Assembly.

A SOMBER moment in the National Assembly on Monday as opposition parliamentarian, Vincent Henry expressed condolences to the family and friends of victims of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry was, at the time, presenting during the 32nd Sitting of the National Assembly of Guyana’s 12th Parliament, and committed a portion of his speaking time to memorializing those who lost their lives.

Earlier this month, Guyana recorded its 1000th death from COVID-19. Despite the government’s aggressive vaccination drive, which has seen Guyana lauded in the international community for meeting global vaccination targets, there is still some vaccine hesitancy in the population.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony issued a caution to promoters of Old Year’s Night parties who have not acquired permission from the COVID-19 Task Force in keeping with COVID-19 national regulations.

Henry is a member of the Guyana Action Party (GAP), which forms part of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.