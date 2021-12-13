News Archives
Police to go after Old Year’s Night parties without Task Force permission
Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony at Monday's COVID-19 briefing.
WITH Old Year’s Night celebrations quickly approaching and promoters already advertising their parties, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said if these promoters do not have the requisite permission in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, they will be dealt with by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, the Health Minister said bluntly: “If they don’t get permission from the Task Force, the police will deal with the matter. Simple.”

Old Year’s Night parties have been a long-standing tradition for Guyanese looking to break in the new year in fine style. This has, however, been disrupted somewhat by COVID-19 emergency restrictions to limit the number of persons who can gather in a single space at one time.

Guyana’s COVID death rate recently surpassed 1,000, and current active COVID-19 cases amount to 906, according to statistics provided by Dr Anthony. Regions 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) continue to be areas of concern.

The Minister, however, noted a favourable increase in the number of persons getting COVID-19 booster shots in Region 4. 2022 will be the third year of the COVID19 -pandemic.

Staff Reporter

