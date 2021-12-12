News Archives
Manuel Santana, Spanish champion who popularised the sport, dies aged 83
Former Wimbledon champions Bjorn Borg (L) and Manuel Santana embrace before watching the men's singles final match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN)
MADRID (Reuters) – Manuel Santana, one among Spain’s best tennis gamers who helped to popularise the sport in the nation, died on Saturday aged 83.

Santana, 4 occasions a Grand Slam champion, died at his house in Marbella, southern Spain, the Madrid Open, a match of which he was honorary president, mentioned in an announcement.

Santana grew to become world primary in 1966, the identical 12 months that he gained Wimbledon. The earlier 12 months, he had gained the U.S. Open and led Spain to an upset victory over the United States in the Davis Cup closing. He additionally gained Roland Garros in 1961 and 1964.

Coming from a humble household at a time when tennis was thought of a sport just for the higher courses in Spain, Santana grew to become a stalwart of the nation’s Davis Cup workforce, amassing a 69-17 win-loss report in singles between 1958 and 1973.

He additionally gained the match at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, the place tennis was an illustration occasion.

Santana started his profession as a ball boy at a Madrid tennis membership and was supported by a member of the membership to hold on enjoying tennis.

He gained the first of eight Spanish Championships titles in 1958. In all, he gained 72 singles titles, the final one coming in Barcelona in 1970.

Juan Antonio Samaranch, the late president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), wrote in his memoirs: “(Santana) not solely gave glory days to Spanish sport, comparable to his victories at Wimbledon and Roland Garros and his historic performances in the Davis Cup, but in addition was additionally the promoter of the Davis Cup and 1000’s of tennis courts and tens of 1000’s of gamers in our nation.”

Fellow Spaniard and 20-times Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal tweeted: “I’ve simply obtained the horrible information of the passing of our nice Manolo Santana.

“As I’ve mentioned many occasions in the previous: thanks very a lot for what you probably did for our nation and for marking the path of so many. You had been all the time a reference, a good friend and an individual near everybody.”

Staff Reporter

