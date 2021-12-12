Jim Variety to reward outstanding referees in three year-end football tournaments

JIM Variety, located on Wellington Street in the City has agreed to reward the outstanding referees across the three tournaments that the Guyana Football Federation and the Kashif & Shanghai Organisation have collaborated to bring off.

Noting that referees are a vital pillar in the football structure, Jim Variety’s Xu Jun Yang at a simple presentation committed her company to rewarding the outstanding referees in the GFF-K&S Super Cup, GFF-K&S Futsal Championship and the Women’s Super 16 Festival under the theme, ‘We Rise Against Domestic Violence’ with cell phones.

“We at Jim Variety are pleased to be on board with this momentous initiative and are pleased to reward each of the outstanding referees with a cell phone. The task of the referee is very important to maintain order and control of each match. Like the players, they themselves have to prepare and be in the best shape in order to execute the job to the best of their abilities.”

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) president, Wayne Forde, in accepting the commitment of Jim Variety, expressed gratitude on behalf of his federation and the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation (K&S) which was represented by co-Director, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major.

“The GFF and the K&S organisation are very heartened to accept your contribution on behalf of our referees who, we can assure you, have been well prepared for these tournaments and we expect them to deliver high-quality officiating throughout the duration of each match. We trust

that this is the beginning of a long-term partnership with you as we look forward to continued collaborations.”