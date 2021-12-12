Guyana Amazon Jaguars start four-day preparation

IMPROVED fitness is the current top priority of the Guyana Amazon Jaguars who are preparing for next year’s Regional Four-Day Championship in February.

Recently some contracted players and some from the Academy underwent fitness assessments at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora.

The players did a Yo-Yo Test in which the minimum standard of 40 was required, then a 40m sprint, which they needed to complete in less than 5.8 seconds.

The Yo-Yo test is a maximal aerobic endurance fitness test, involving running between markers placed 20 metres apart, at increasing speeds, until exhausted.

Ramnaresh Sarwan, Chairman of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior selection panel, has informally advised that the minimum standard be raised to 45.

It comes on the heels of several Guyanese players being overlooked for West Indies selection for failing to meet the required 40 on the Yo-Yo test.

In an invited comment, re-appointed head coach Esaun Crandon indicated that there are mixed feelings about the session since some players would have regressed from the previous test in July, but on the other hand, it was a needed exercise to lay the groundwork ahead of the regional tournament.

Meanwhile, newly appointed assistant coach Ryan Hercules indicated that to help the players who failed to reach the required standards, emphasis must be placed on building player’s body via strength and conditioning, and most importantly doing personal fitness work is key.

Jaguars’ first three matches will be away from home, and the final two will be at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

At the Professional Players’ draft in May, Jaguars selected Kevlon Anderson, Christopher Barnwell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Anthony Bramble, Keon Joseph.