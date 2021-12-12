Free entry to all U19 World Cup matches

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Friday that there will be free entry to watch cricket’s future stars in the Men’s Cricket U19 World Cup 2022, starting January 14.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CWI has stipulated that fans should visit www.u19cwc.com/tickets to get free tickets to allow organisers to control the number of spectators attending.

“While there will be free entry, fans must get their tickets prior to match day and adhere to the relevant protocols,” stressed Tournament Director, Fawwaz Baksh.

“Regarding COVID-19, we will observe the national protocols when it comes to people attending large-scale events. If the Government and Ministry of Health officials say fans must be vaccinated, then so be it. If fans must have registered a negative test within a certain time period, before the match, then so be it. We are working with all four host governments to ensure a safe environment.”

The news accompanied the marketing-campaign launch for the global tournament, with the rallying tagline and jingle ‘Be There’ being rolled out across the host nations – Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago – and globally via social media and other digital platforms.

Regional Marketing Manager for the tournament, Chalita Rose, urged West Indians to heed the clarion call to ‘Be There’ for the 16-team cricketing blockbuster, featuring 48 matches in 23 days.

He noted the key elements of the marketing campaign are designed to attract “the Caribbean public, and the world, to watch and support the future stars of cricket”.

Left-handed middle-order batter Ackeem Auguste will lead the West Indies’ 15-member squad for the upcoming tournament. All-rounder Giovonte Depeiza was named vice-captain.

“Headlined by an infectious, West Indian-flavoured jingle by Voice – a young, popular soca artiste from Trinidad and Tobago – the ‘Be There’ campaign has strong visuals. We are highlighting former West Indies under-19 players who have evolved into international stars,” he revealed.

“We have Alzarri Joseph from Antigua and Shimron Hetmyer from Guyana; both members of the West Indies victorious Under-19 World Cup team in 2016, with Hetmyer as captain. We also feature Jayden Seales from Trinidad who was in the Under-19 Team of the Tournament in 2020 and is now playing Test cricket. So, our campaign shows Under-19 cricket as the pathway to success.”

The marketing blitz, spearheaded by Trinidad and Tobago-based advertising agency, Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, will see advertisements across all media, billboards and giant cricket bats sprinkled across host countries; wide-ranging digital promotions, as well as social-media endorsements by regional influencers. There will also be interviews with key tournament officials by diverse media.

Today’s highlight will be a four-hour launch party in Judgement Square, St John’s, Antigua, entitled ‘Be There! The Road to the U19 CWC!’ This event will feature various DJs, local artiste and climax with a live broadcast on Vybz FM between 16:00hrs and 17:00hrs during which time there will be a cultural presentation, including dancers and moko jumbies.

“We’re excited about this campaign because it really puts our culture, our people, our West Indian vibe out to the world. It underlines the vibrancy, the energy and passion of our region and how we play and enjoy cricket,” said Rose, adding that the ‘Be There’ campaign will also be showcased on the social media platforms of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the coming weeks, fans will see more of the ‘Be There’ momentum, with activations throughout the host nations, including a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative geared to youth, promotional giveaways and the unveiling of match-day ‘sportainment’ plans to enhance this exciting tournament.